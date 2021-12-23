US Markets
Exxon reports fire at Baytown, Texas facility

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Exxon reported a fire at its facility in Baytown, Texas, which houses a chemical plant, an olefins plant and 560,500 barrel-per-day oil refinery, according to a message posted by the company in a community alerting network on Friday.

"At this time, emergency vehicles and flames may be noticeable to the community. We are coordinating with local officials, and working to resolve the issue as soon as possible," the message said.

