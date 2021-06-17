US Markets
Exxon rejects union proposals to end Texas refinery lockout -sources

Erwin Seba Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JIM YOUNG

Beaumont, TEXAS, June 17 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N rejected on Thursday proposals made by the United Steelworkers union (USW) to end a seven-week lockout of workers from the company's Beaumont, Texas refinery, said sources familiar with talks between the two sides.

A union official confirmed the two sides met on Thursday but declined to discuss proposals that may have been made at the meeting. No date for another meeting has been set.

