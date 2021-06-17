Exxon rejects union proposals to end Texas refinery lockout -sources

Beaumont, TEXAS, June 17 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N rejected on Thursday proposals made by the United Steelworkers union (USW) to end a seven-week lockout of workers from the company's Beaumont, Texas refinery, said sources familiar with talks between the two sides.

A union official confirmed the two sides met on Thursday but declined to discuss proposals that may have been made at the meeting. No date for another meeting has been set.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba Editing by Chris Reese)

