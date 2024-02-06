News & Insights

US Markets
XOM

Exxon raises Guyana's oil production to about 645,000 barrels per day

Credit: REUTERS/LUC COHEN

February 06, 2024 — 05:23 pm EST

Written by Kiana Wilburg for Reuters ->

By Kiana Wilburg

GEORGETOWN, Feb 6 (Reuters) - A consortium led by Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N which controls all oil production in Guyana is pumping about 645,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the South American country, up from about 400,000 bpd in late 2023, the U.S. producer said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Guyana has emerged as the world's fastest-growing new oil province in a decade with discoveries of more than 11 billion barrels of oil and gas by Exxon and its partners Hess Corp HES.N and CNOOC Ltd.

Exxon said that all three platforms currently operational are producing above their initially estimated capacities. Liza Destiny, Liza Unity and Prosperity are currently pumping about 160,000 bpd, 250,000 bpd and 230,000 bpd, respectively, it said.

The group has said it could develop up to 10 offshore projects in the country and has proposed budgets of about $40 billion for six projects so far, of which $29 billion have been spent, Exxon said.

The group has said its fourth, fifth and sixth oil projects - Yellowtail, Uaru and Whiptail - would have a production capacity of 250,000 bpd each, bringing oil output in Guyana to over 1.2 million bpd in 2027.

(Reporting by Kiana Wilburg, writing by Sabrina Valle Editing by Chris Reese and Deepa Babington)

((sabrina.valle@tr.com; Twitter: @sabrinavalle;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XOM
HES

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.