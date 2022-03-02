Exxon raises Guyana's long term oil production estimates

By Sabrina Valle

HOUSTON, March 2 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N on Wednesday said it plans to have a capacity to produce with partners 1.2 million barrels per day of oil and gas (boed) in Guyana by 2027.

That adds 200,000 boed of production capacity compared to a previous estimate by the consortia led by Exxon. The group produced 120,000 boed in Guyana in 2021.

Exxon said during a presentation to investors it can drill in Guyana around ten new exploration wells in 2022, and another ten next year.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle in Houston, and Shariq Khan in Bengaluru)

((sabrina.valle@tr.com | Twitter: @sabrinavalle))

