Exxon projects earnings easing in second quarter

July 5 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N said on Wednesday changes in oil prices gas prices would impact its second-quarter upstream earnings by $1.8 billion to $2.2 billion compared with the first quarter.

The largest U.S. oil producer posted $6.5 billion in upstream earnings in the first quarter ended March 31.

