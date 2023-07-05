News & Insights

Exxon projects earnings easing in second quarter

July 05, 2023 — 04:30 pm EDT

Written by Arshreet Singh for Reuters ->

July 5 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N said on Wednesday changes in oil prices gas prices would impact its second-quarter upstream earnings by $1.8 billion to $2.2 billion compared with the first quarter.

The largest U.S. oil producer posted $6.5 billion in upstream earnings in the first quarter ended March 31.

