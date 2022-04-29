Exxon profit rises on higher oil and gas prices

Adds detail of charge related to Russian operations in lead, adds buyback figures

April 29 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N doubled its first-quarter per-share profit on Friday, boosted by surging oil and gas prices even as it took a $3.4 billion writedown from its planned exit from its Russian operations.

The top U.S. oil producer reported net income of $5.48 billion, or $1.28 per share, in the three months ended March 31, compared with $2.73 billion, or 64 cents per share, last year.

The results included a $3.4 billion after-tax hit on the oil major's Russia Sakhalin-1 operation. Exxon said on March 1 it would discontinue all its Russia operations following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

The company also boosted share buybacks to as much as $30 billion through 2023.

