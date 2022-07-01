US Markets
Exxon prepares to progressively shut down French Fos refinery plant in the coming days

Benjamin Mallet Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/KATHLEEN FLYNN

Exxon Mobil said on Friday it had started preparations to gradually shut down its Fos refinery plant, in southern France, as a consequence of a strike launched by unions a few days ago. [nL8N2YG4N3]

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil XOM.N said on Friday it had started preparations to gradually shut down its Fos refinery plant, in southern France, as a consequence of a strike launched by unions a few days ago.

"CGT union called for a strike at the Esso Fos refinery and with operators joining this social action on the evening shift of June 28th, refinery operations are now impacted with reduced throughput," Esso France, the French unit of the U.S. oil major said in a statement.

"We have started preparations to gradually shut down the plant in the coming days. This situation may impact our customers, contractors, suppliers, and employees in a challenging energy market environment", it added.

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)

