US Markets
XOM

Exxon posts second straight quarterly loss on demand, price plunge

Contributor
Arathy S Nair Reuters
Published

Exxon Mobil Corp reported its second-straight quarterly loss, as its oil and gas producing unit was hurt by a plunge in prices, while its refining businesses was hit by a fall in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

July 31 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N reported its second-straight quarterly loss, as its oil and gas producing unit was hurt by a plunge in prices, while its refining businesses was hit by a fall in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. oil major reported a loss of $1.08 billion, or 26 cents per share, in the three months ended June 30, compared with a profit of $3.13 billion, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier. (https://exxonmobil.co/30d059Q)

The company recorded a non-cash gain from inventory valuation adjustment, due to rising commodity prices, of $1.9 billion.

Oil-equivalent production was 3.6 million barrels per day in the second quarter, down 7% from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((arathys.nair@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 (Extn 2726); Twitter: https://twitter.com/ArathySom;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XOM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular