US Markets
XOM

Exxon posts quarterly loss on $3 billion inventory write-down

Contributor
Arathy S Nair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

Exxon Mobil Corp reported a first-quarter loss compared with a year-ago profit on a nearly $3 billion inventory writedown from plunging oil prices.

May 1 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N reported a first-quarter loss compared with a year-ago profit on a nearly $3 billion inventory writedown from plunging oil prices.

The U.S. oil major on Friday posted a loss of $610 million, or 14 cents per share, in the quarter, compared with a profit of $2.35 billion, or 55 cents per share, a year earlier.

Exxon's production rose slightly to about 4 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from 3.98 million boepd.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((arathys.nair@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 (Extn 2726); Twitter: https://twitter.com/ArathySom;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XOM

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular