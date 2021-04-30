US Markets
Exxon posts first profit in five quarters on higher oil prices

Top U.S. oil producer Exxon Mobil Corp on Friday posted its first profit in five quarters, as higher oil and gas prices offset costs from a deep freeze in February.

Net income attributable to Exxon was $2.73 billion, or 64 cents per share, in the first quarter, compared with a loss of $610 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.

