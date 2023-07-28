Exxon posts 56% profit slump, joins peers in energy price hit

By Sabrina Valle

HOUSTON, July 28 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.Non Friday reported a 56% slump in second-quarter profit, joining rivals hurt by a sharp drop in energy prices but delivering results in line with an earnings previewthe oil major released earlier this month.

Second-quarter results from oil majors have tumbled from huge profits booked a year ago after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent oil and gas prices soaring.

Chevron Corp CVX.N, Shell SHEL.L and TotalEnergies TTEF.PA have reported profit falls of 48%, 56% and 49%, respectively.

Net income was $7.88 billion, or 1.94 cents per share versus a record $17.85 billion a year earlier.

Yet excluding last year's record second quarter, Exxon posted its strongest result for the months of April to June in more than a decade, helped by cost cuts and the sale of less profitable assets.

"That is quite a good quarter for us," Chief Financial Officer Kathryn Mikells told Reuters. "You would have to go back to the second quarter of 2011 to find the last time we produced this level of earnings in the second quarter."

Exxon shares were down 0.78% in pre-market trade.

Benchmark Brent crude prices averaged $80 a barrel, down from $110 a year earlier. Prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) fell to $11.75 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) from around $33.

"Lower natural gas realizations and industry refining margins adversely impacted earnings," Exxon said in its earnings statement.

"Industry margins declined sequentially from a strong first quarter on weaker diesel margins as Russian supply concerns eased," the company said, pointing to earnings in Energy Products of $2.3 billion, down $1.9 billion from the first quarter.

Helping offset that was a jump in earnings in Chemical Products to $828 million from $371 million in the first quarter helped by lower feed costs, it said.

Exxon's oil production stands at 3.7 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) year to date, in line with the company's annual target, Mikells said.

Results were helped by better output in the U.S. Permian basin, which delivered 622,000 boed in the quarter, and in Guyana, where Exxon plans to increase production by 5% to 400,000 boed by year end.

Capital and exploration spending was $6.2 billion in the second quarter and $12.5 billion for the first half of 2023, in line with the company's full-year guidance of $23 billion to $25 billion, the company said.

The company has achieved cumulative structural cost savings of $8.3 billion from 2019 levels, nearing its $9 billion target.

The oil giant distributed about $8 billion in cash to shareholders in the second quarter including about $3.7 billion in dividends.

"We are very comfortable overall with our capital allocation approach," Mikells said. "So we're committed to continuing that balanced approach."

