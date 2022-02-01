Exxon post best results in seven years on oil prices

HOUSTON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter profit of $8.87 billion, the largest in seven years ago, as the top U.S. oil producer benefited from strong energy prices.

The company slashed spending after demand cratered two years ago with earnings in recent quarters jumping above prior levels. On Monday, Exxon disclosed a business shakeup to accelerate a $6 billion cut to operating expenses set in motion last year.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle)

