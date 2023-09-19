Exxon pledges more Nigerian oil output, presidential spokesman says

Adds detail and quote

ABUJA, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N has pledged additional oil production of nearly 40,000 barrels per day from its Nigerian operations in a new investment push in the country, a presidential spokesman said on Tuesday, citing Exxon's president of global upstream operations.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu held talks with Exxon's Liam Mallon in New York on Monday, ahead of this week's U.N. General Assembly, in a drive to attract global capital to Africa's largest economy, presidential spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Nigeria has never been more ready for business than it is now," the statement quoted President Tinubu as saying.

(Reporting by Elisha Bala-Gbogbo Editing by David Goodman)

