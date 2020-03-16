Exxon Plans To Significantly Reduce Spending Amid Coronavirus, Oil Price Slide

(RTTNews) - ExxonMobil said it plans to significantly reduce spending as a result of market conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and commodity price decreases.

"Based on this unprecedented environment, we are evaluating all appropriate steps to significantly reduce capital and operating expenses in the near term," said Darren Woods, chairman and chief executive officer of Exxon Mobil Corporation. "We will outline plans when they are finalized."

The company is closely monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and has adjusted work arrangements to ensure a healthy work environment and support communities where we operate.

Woods stressed the company will maintain its ongoing commitment to safety and environmental performance.

