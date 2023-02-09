Exxon plans to cut costs, reorganize units - WSJ

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N is combining business units as part of a continuing corporate reorganization that will cut costs and trim some jobs, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing a company memo.
Exxon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.