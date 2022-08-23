Exxon plans January coker, crude unit work at Louisiana, refinery -sources

HOUSTON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N plans to shut a coker and crude distillation units (CDU) for planned work at its 520,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery in January, said sources familiar with the company’s plans.

Exxon spokesperson Julie King declined to comment on upcoming work at the Baton Rouge refinery.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba)

