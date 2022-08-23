US Markets
Exxon plans January coker, crude unit work at Louisiana, refinery -sources

Erwin Seba Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

HOUSTON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N plans to shut a coker and crude distillation units (CDU) for planned work at its 520,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery in January, said sources familiar with the company’s plans.

Exxon spokesperson Julie King declined to comment on upcoming work at the Baton Rouge refinery.

