Exxon plans 2024 overhauls at Beaumont, Texas, refinery -sources

HOUSTON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - ExxonMobil XOM.N plans two multi-unit overhauls in 2024 at its 619,024-barrel-per-day Beaumont, Texas, refinery, the nation's second largest, people familiar with the company's plans said.

An Exxon spokesperson declined to comment.

Exxon plans to shut the 65,000-bpd diesel-producing hydrocracker and a hydrotreater for work in January of 2024, the sources said.

In August of that year, the 180,000-bpd Crude B crude distillation unit (CDU) and the 60,000-bpd coker are scheduled to shut down for overhauls, the sources said.

Hydrocrackers use high heat and pressure and a catalyst in the presence of hydrogen to convert gas oil into diesel and other motor fuels.

Hydrotreaters use hydrogen to remove sulfur from motor fuel feedstocks to comply with U.S. environmental rules.

Cokers convert gunky residual crude oil into either feedstocks for motor fuels or petroleum coke, which can be used as a substitute for coal.

CDUs break down crude oil into feedstocks for all other units in the refinery.

