Exxon planning board changes under activist investor pressure - WSJ

Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N is planning to add one or more new board directors and stepping up its sustainability investments, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://on.wsj.com/3t0ev9K)

The report said Exxon is in talks with the activist investor group D.E. Shaw about the changes.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru)

