Exxon paid CEO Woods $35.9 million in 2022 - SEC filing

Credit: REUTERS/CALLAGHAN O'HARE

April 13, 2023 — 10:07 am EDT

Written by Sabrina Valle for Reuters ->

By Sabrina Valle

HOUSTON, April 13 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N paid Chief Executive Darren Woods $35.9 million last year, a 52% increase from a year before, according to securities filings released on Thursday.

Exxon last year posted a record profit of $56 billion, most among Western oil majors.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle)

((sabrina.valle@tr.com; Twitter: @sabrinavalle;))

