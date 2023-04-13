Exxon paid CEO Woods $35.9 million in 2022 - SEC filing

By Sabrina Valle

HOUSTON, April 13 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N paid Chief Executive Darren Woods $35.9 million last year, a 52% increase from a year before, according to securities filings released on Thursday.

Exxon last year posted a record profit of $56 billion, most among Western oil majors.

