Exxon outlines plan to grow dividend, cut debt

Credit: REUTERS/JIM YOUNG

March 3 (Reuters) - Top U.S. oil and gas producer Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N on Wednesday outlined plans to grow its dividend and cut debt through 2025 as it reins in spending.

Exxon said it plans capital spending of $16 billion to $19 billion in 2021 and $20 billion to $25 billion a year through 2025 on high return.

The company also promised to lower its emmissions to meet the Paris Agreement goals.

