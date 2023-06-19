News & Insights

World Markets
XOM

Exxon names new head to oversee Nigeria operations

Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

June 19, 2023 — 05:25 am EDT

Written by Elisha Bala-Gbogbo for Reuters ->

ABUJA, June 19 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil XOM.N has appointed Shane Harris as chairman and managing director of its Nigeria unit, succeeding Richard Laing who's retiring from the company after more than three decades, the company tweeted on Monday.

Harris, who was previously head of Exxon's operation in Malaysia, will oversee the company's three affiliates in Nigeria including Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited, Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria Ltd., and Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria Offshore.

(Reporting by Elisha Bala-Gbogbo, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Elisha.Bala-Gbogbo@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: elisha.bala-gbgobo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XOM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.