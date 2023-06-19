Exxon names new head to oversee Nigeria operations

ABUJA, June 19 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil XOM.N has appointed Shane Harris as chairman and managing director of its Nigeria unit, succeeding Richard Laing who's retiring from the company after more than three decades, the company tweeted on Monday.

Harris, who was previously head of Exxon's operation in Malaysia, will oversee the company's three affiliates in Nigeria including Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited, Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria Ltd., and Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria Offshore.

(Reporting by Elisha Bala-Gbogbo, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Elisha.Bala-Gbogbo@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: elisha.bala-gbgobo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.