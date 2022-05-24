US Markets
Exxon must face Massachusetts climate change lawsuit, court rules

Nate Raymond Reuters
Massachusetts' high court on Tuesday rejected Exxon Mobil Corp's bid to dismiss a lawsuit by the state's attorney general accusing the oil company of misleading consumers and investors about climate change and the dangers of using fossil fuels.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ruled that a state law that protects defendants from lawsuits seeking to intimidate them into silence did not bar Attorney General Maura Healey from pursuing what Exxon calls a politically-motivated case.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston)

