Exxon Mobil's second quarter to be hit by lower oil and gas prices

July 2 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N said on Thursday its second-quarter results will take a hit from the drop in oil and gas prices after the coronavirus-related lockdowns caused a dramatic plunge in demand.

The lower prices will hit earnings at Exxon's exploration and production business by between $2.5 billion and $3.1 billion, it said in a filing.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

