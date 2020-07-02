Exxon Mobil's second quarter to be hit by lower oil and gas prices

US Markets
Exxon Mobil Corp said on Thursday its second-quarter results will take a hit from the drop in oil and gas prices after the coronavirus-related lockdowns caused a dramatic plunge in demand.

The lower prices will hit earnings at Exxon's exploration and production business by between $2.5 billion and $3.1 billion, it said in a filing.

