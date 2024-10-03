News & Insights

Exxon Mobil's Q3 Upstream Earnings Likely Decreased By Up To $1 Bln Due To Falling Oil Price

October 03, 2024 — 07:15 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Exxon Mobil (XOM) disclosed in a regulatory filing that it expects a reduction in its third-quarter upstream earnings of approximately $600 million to $1 billion due to falling oil price.

The company stated that weaker refining margins during the quarter are also expected to reduce profits by up to $1 billion.

The company provided a summary of factors that management believes will impact third-quarter 2024 results compared to second-quarter 2024 results.

