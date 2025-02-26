Exxon Mobil's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with XOM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Exxon Mobil.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 87% bullish and 0%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $30,000, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $419,762.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $105.0 to $120.0 for Exxon Mobil over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Exxon Mobil options trades today is 1555.29 with a total volume of 1,284.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Exxon Mobil's big money trades within a strike price range of $105.0 to $120.0 over the last 30 days.

Exxon Mobil Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $9.4 $9.35 $9.4 $105.00 $137.2K 440 173 XOM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/28/25 $1.87 $1.78 $1.82 $112.00 $68.0K 550 429 XOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $6.25 $6.0 $6.25 $120.00 $57.5K 248 98 XOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $3.25 $3.2 $3.25 $110.00 $56.8K 6.8K 95 XOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $4.7 $4.65 $4.7 $115.00 $35.7K 956 120

About Exxon Mobil

ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil worldwide. In 2023, it produced 2.4 million barrels of liquids and 7.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2023, reserves were 16.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 66% of which were liquids. The company is one of the world's largest refiners, with a total global refining capacity of 4.5 million barrels of oil per day, and is one of the world's largest manufacturers of commodity and specialty chemicals.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Exxon Mobil, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Exxon Mobil With a trading volume of 3,313,219, the price of XOM is up by 0.12%, reaching $109.86. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 58 days from now. What The Experts Say On Exxon Mobil

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $125.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Exxon Mobil, which currently sits at a price target of $135. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from RBC Capital lowers its rating to Sector Perform with a new price target of $115.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.



