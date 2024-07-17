Exxon Mobil's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in XOM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 33 extraordinary options activities for Exxon Mobil. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 45% leaning bullish and 39% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $96,734, and 30 are calls, amounting to $1,544,613.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $100.0 and $140.0 for Exxon Mobil, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Exxon Mobil's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Exxon Mobil's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $140.0 in the last 30 days.

Exxon Mobil 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $1.54 $1.45 $1.51 $135.00 $226.5K 3.1K 2.9K XOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $3.2 $3.1 $3.1 $120.00 $124.0K 15.8K 2.2K XOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.7 $5.3 $5.3 $130.00 $101.2K 2.5K 639 XOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $4.7 $4.55 $4.64 $113.00 $86.3K 1.9K 291 XOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $4.75 $4.5 $4.75 $113.00 $76.0K 1.9K 107

About Exxon Mobil

ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2023, it produced 2.4 million barrels of liquids and 7.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2023, reserves were 16.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 66% of which were liquids. The company is one the world's largest refiners with a total global refining capacity of 4.5 million barrels of oil per day and is one of the world's largest manufacturers of commodity and specialty chemicals.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Exxon Mobil, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Exxon Mobil's Current Market Status With a volume of 11,507,050, the price of XOM is up 1.39% at $117.65. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 16 days. What The Experts Say On Exxon Mobil

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $142.25.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Bernstein keeps a Outperform rating on Exxon Mobil with a target price of $138. An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Exxon Mobil, which currently sits at a price target of $142. An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Exxon Mobil, which currently sits at a price target of $154. An analyst from RBC Capital has revised its rating downward to Sector Perform, adjusting the price target to $135.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

