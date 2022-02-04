Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) Debt Management is Paying Off

By Stjepan Kalinic

This article first appeared on Simply Wall St News.

While the broad market experienced a shakedown in the last few weeks, energy investors were sleeping soundly – as they already made solid returns for the year, over 20%.

With the supply and demand disparity, and growing geopolitical tensions, oil is slowly creeping up to triple-digit prices for the first time in years, with key sector players like Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) following the suit.

Full-year 2021 results:

EPS : US$5.39 (up from US$5.25 loss in FY 2020).

: US$5.39 (up from US$5.25 loss in FY 2020). Revenue: US$285.6b (up 59% from FY 2020).

US$285.6b (up 59% from FY 2020). Net income: US$23.0b (up US$45.5b from FY 2020).

US$23.0b (up US$45.5b from FY 2020). Profit margin: 8.1% (up from a net loss in FY 2020). The move to profitability was driven by higher revenue.

Combined production

Oil equivalent production: 1354.82 MMboe (1372.705 MMboe in FY 2020)

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 3.0%. Earnings per share (EPS) also surpassed analyst estimates by 2.5%.

Over the next year, revenue is forecast to grow 7.4%, compared to a 21% growth forecast for the oil industry in the US.

Over the last 3 years, on average, earnings per share have fallen by 62% per year, but its share price has increased by 2% per year, which means it is well ahead of earnings.

Meanwhile, OPEC+ has agreed to increase the oil output by another 400,000 barrels per day in March. This marks the eighth monthly increase, signaling the disparity between supply and demand.

So far, some OPEC+ members have not been able to meet the increases, as it looks like the cartel was short 824,000 barrels per day of the anticipated production in December.

Looking back at the last bull run, you can notice that XOM significantly reduced the number of shares outstanding while increasing the dividend by over 100%. While the oil price won't go up forever, as the ramping supply balances things out eventually – we can still expect a lot of shareholder value returned at the current prices.

What Is Exxon Mobil's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Exxon Mobil had a debt of US$56.6b at the end of September 2021, a reduction from US$65.9b over a year. However, it does have US$4.77b in cash, offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$51.8b.

How Healthy Is Exxon Mobil's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Exxon Mobil had liabilities of US$61.9b falling due within a year and liabilities of US$107.3b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$4.77b as well as receivables valued at US$29.5b due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$134.9b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Exxon Mobil has a market capitalization of US$337.8b, so it could very likely raise cash to ease its balance sheet if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

To size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Exxon Mobil has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 1.00. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 30.8 times the size. It was also good to see that despite losing money on the EBIT line last year, Exxon Mobil turned things around during the previous 12 months, delivering an EBIT of US$32b.

There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Exxon Mobil's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet from now on. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, it is vital to check how much of its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) converts to actual free cash flow. During the last year, Exxon Mobil produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 73% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect - it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

During the 2020 downturn, Exxon Mobil's management resisted the criticism and didn't cut the dividend. Instead, it leaned on the balance sheet in the short term to preserve the shareholder value creation in the long term and the dividend streak.

Looking back at the oil cycles, it seems that the bright future is down the road with buybacks and higher dividends supporting the same mission. Looking at all the factors mentioned above together, it strikes us that Exxon Mobil can handle its debt reasonably comfortably. While we're surprised by the modest institutional support, as the Wall Street consensus still rates the stock as "Hold," we'd be on the lookout for a shift in the trend.

The balance sheet is the area to focus on when analyzing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Exxon Mobil that you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth).

