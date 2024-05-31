Exxon Mobil’s Annual Meeting: Directors Re-elected, Proposals Assessed

An announcement from Exxon Mobil (XOM) is now available.

ExxonMobil’s Annual Shareholder Meeting on May 29, 2024, saw robust participation, with over 83% of shares voting. Shareholders re-elected all twelve director nominees and passed management proposals on auditor ratification and executive compensation with strong majorities. However, shareholder proposals on executive pay linked to GHG reductions, additional pay reports on gender and racial disparities, plastic production reporting, and social impact were overwhelmingly defeated. Maria S. Dreyfus was notably re-elected as a non-employee director by the Board following the meeting, despite not being on the shareholder ballot.

