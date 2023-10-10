Exxon Mobile In Talks To Buy Pioneer Natural Resources For More Than $250/shr : Report

(RTTNews) - Exxon Mobil (XOM) is in talks to buy Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) for more than $250 per share, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday citing people familiar with the matter.

An all-stock deal could be announced as soon as Wednesday, the report said. At the $250 per share price, Pioneer Natural would be valued at more than $58 billion.

Exxon Mobil's biggest acquisition since merging with Mobil Corp. in 1999 would make it a top producer in the US oil basin. A combined company will have an output of about 1.2 million barrels a day.

