Exxon Mobil (XTRA:XONA) Price Target Increased by 5.58% to 124.01

The average one-year price target for Exxon Mobil (XTRA:XONA) has been revised to 124.01 / share. This is an increase of 5.58% from the prior estimate of 117.46 dated March 30, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 103.91 to a high of 147.31 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.78% from the latest reported closing price of 111.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5134 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exxon Mobil. This is an increase of 223 owner(s) or 4.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XONA is 0.89%, a decrease of 17.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.04% to 2,737,399K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 125,735K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 124,666K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XONA by 23.36% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 97,852K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 96,197K shares, representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XONA by 23.60% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 81,043K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78,260K shares, representing an increase of 3.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XONA by 4.58% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 76,555K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74,794K shares, representing an increase of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XONA by 23.60% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 61,572K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,214K shares, representing an increase of 15.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XONA by 12.68% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.