Exxon Mobil (XOM) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest trading session, Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed at $112.22, marking a +1.42% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.52%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas company had lost 2.89% was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 0.71%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Exxon Mobil in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 31, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.78, marking a 7.29% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $86.75 billion, indicating a 3.63% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $6.78 per share and a revenue of $331.52 billion, demonstrating changes of -12.97% and -5.17%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.42% higher. Right now, Exxon Mobil possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Exxon Mobil is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 16.33. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.25, so one might conclude that Exxon Mobil is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that XOM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.99. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.85.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 221, this industry ranks in the bottom 11% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow XOM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.