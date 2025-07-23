Exxon Mobil (XOM) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed the most recent trading day at $109.85, moving +1.21% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.78%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.61%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had gained 0.18% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.19% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.88%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Exxon Mobil in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 1, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Exxon Mobil to post earnings of $1.49 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 30.37%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $82.84 billion, indicating a 10.98% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.57 per share and a revenue of $334.4 billion, representing changes of -15.66% and -4.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.51% higher within the past month. Exxon Mobil is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Exxon Mobil is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.53. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 11.25.

It is also worth noting that XOM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.02. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.99 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 188, this industry ranks in the bottom 24% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

