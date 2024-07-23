Exxon Mobil (XOM) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Exxon Mobil (XOM) ended the recent trading session at $113.41, demonstrating a -1.61% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.16% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

The the stock of oil and natural gas company has risen by 1.07% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 7.84% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 1.96%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Exxon Mobil in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 2, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.08, showcasing a 7.22% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $91.03 billion, up 9.79% from the prior-year quarter.

XOM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.65 per share and revenue of $358.81 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -9.14% and +4.13%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.75% lower. Right now, Exxon Mobil possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Exxon Mobil currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.32. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.8, so one might conclude that Exxon Mobil is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can additionally observe that XOM currently boasts a PEG ratio of 4.44. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.65 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, finds itself in the bottom 28% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Check Out These Stocks Before They Report Earnings (Free Report)

A stock can jump +10-20% in a single day after a positive earnings surprise. What if you could get in early on those stocks? It could be the "holy grail" of stock picking for investors.

Zacks' new special report is designed to do exactly that. It reveals 5 promising stocks experts predict will crush earnings estimates and skyrocket in price.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.