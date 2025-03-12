Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Exxon Mobil (XOM) standing at $109.13, reflecting a -0.03% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.49%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.22%.

The the stock of oil and natural gas company has fallen by 2.25% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 6.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.15%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Exxon Mobil in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.72, down 16.5% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $85.78 billion, reflecting a 3.24% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $7.41 per share and revenue of $347.36 billion, indicating changes of -4.88% and -0.64%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.31% decrease. Exxon Mobil currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.74. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.79.

Meanwhile, XOM's PEG ratio is currently 2.95. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.98.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 135, this industry ranks in the bottom 47% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.