Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed at $114.54, marking a -0.44% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.19%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had gained 6.75% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 2.04%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.13%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Exxon Mobil as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 28, 2023. On that day, Exxon Mobil is projected to report earnings of $2.62 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 26.57%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $90.1 billion, down 0.44% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.98 per share and revenue of $355.86 billion. These totals would mark changes of -29.02% and -13.98%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.01% lower within the past month. Exxon Mobil currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.53. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.6.

Also, we should mention that XOM has a PEG ratio of 0.54. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.75 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

