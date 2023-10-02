Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed at $115.63 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.66% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.67%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had gained 3.58% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2.22%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.45%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Exxon Mobil as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.27, down 48.99% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $85.59 billion, down 23.63% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.19 per share and revenue of $342.54 billion. These totals would mark changes of -34.64% and -17.2%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.83% higher within the past month. Exxon Mobil is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Exxon Mobil has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.8 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.97.

It is also worth noting that XOM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.49. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.84 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

