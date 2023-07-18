Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed at $100.92 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.45% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.71% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 4.62%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had lost 3.57% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Exxon Mobil as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 28, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.12, down 48.79% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $80.14 billion, down 30.72% from the year-ago period.

XOM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.45 per share and revenue of $328.66 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -32.79% and -20.55%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.46% lower. Exxon Mobil is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Exxon Mobil currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.73. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.01.

Investors should also note that XOM has a PEG ratio of 0.55 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. XOM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.75 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.