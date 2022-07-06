Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed the most recent trading day at $83.28, moving -1.8% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had lost 17.96% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 19.28% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 6.59% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Exxon Mobil as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Exxon Mobil to post earnings of $2.91 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 164.55%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $92.09 billion, up 35.94% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.52 per share and revenue of $371.26 billion. These totals would mark changes of +95.54% and +29.97%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.48% higher. Exxon Mobil is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Exxon Mobil has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.06 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 4.63, which means Exxon Mobil is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that XOM has a PEG ratio of 0.34. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.5 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

