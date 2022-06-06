Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed the most recent trading day at $98.84, moving -0.25% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.31%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had gained 8.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 11.52%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.38%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Exxon Mobil as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Exxon Mobil to post earnings of $2.76 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 150.91%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $92.09 billion, up 35.94% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.17 per share and revenue of $359.88 billion. These totals would mark changes of +89.03% and +25.99%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% higher within the past month. Exxon Mobil is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Exxon Mobil is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.74. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.13.

We can also see that XOM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.48. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.5 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

