Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed at $87.76, marking a -0.89% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.61%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.36%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas company had gained 7.73% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 9.22% and outpaced the S&P 500's loss of 1.42% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Exxon Mobil as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 29, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.06, up 216.92% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $84.17 billion, up 42.3% from the year-ago period.

XOM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.66 per share and revenue of $332.58 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +60.97% and +16.43%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 13.96% higher. Exxon Mobil is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Exxon Mobil is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.22. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.66.

Investors should also note that XOM has a PEG ratio of 0.53 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.78 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 14, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.