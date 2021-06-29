Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed at $62.62 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.62% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had gained 7.95% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 3.93%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.12%.

XOM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect XOM to post earnings of $1 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 242.86%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $58.8 billion, up 80.35% from the year-ago period.

XOM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.85 per share and revenue of $243.34 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1266.67% and +34.07%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for XOM. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.35% higher within the past month. XOM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, XOM is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.37. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9, so we one might conclude that XOM is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that XOM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.62. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. XOM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.68 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

