Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed at $62.07 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.16% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.18% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had gained 2.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 4.11%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.43%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from XOM as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, XOM is projected to report earnings of $1 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 242.86%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $58.8 billion, up 80.35% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.73 per share and revenue of $242.73 billion, which would represent changes of +1230.3% and +33.73%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for XOM. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.18% higher. XOM is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, XOM is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.68. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.32, so we one might conclude that XOM is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that XOM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.41. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.79 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

