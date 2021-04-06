Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed the most recent trading day at $56.50, moving -1.55% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.44% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had lost 5.81% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 3.54%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.26%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from XOM as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect XOM to post earnings of $0.59 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 11.32%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $55.3 billion, down 1.53% from the year-ago period.

XOM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.10 per share and revenue of $228.22 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1039.39% and +25.74%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for XOM. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 34.98% higher. XOM is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note XOM's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.62. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12, which means XOM is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that XOM has a PEG ratio of 1.96. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.14 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM): Free Stock Analysis Report



