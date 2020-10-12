Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed the most recent trading day at $34.63, moving -0.32% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.64% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.88%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.56%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had lost 6.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 5.43%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.44%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from XOM as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 30, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.17, down 125% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $48.36 billion, down 25.65% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.42 per share and revenue of $181.40 billion. These totals would mark changes of -118.67% and -31.53%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for XOM should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 28.87% lower within the past month. XOM currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 231, which puts it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

