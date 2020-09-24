Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed at $34.32, marking a -0.2% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.37%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas company had lost 14.05% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 12.48% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.02% in that time.

XOM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, XOM is projected to report earnings of -$0.08 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 111.76%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $49.37 billion, down 24.1% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.34 per share and revenue of $181.32 billion. These totals would mark changes of -115.11% and -31.56%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for XOM. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.67% lower within the past month. XOM currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 224, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow XOM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.