Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed at $36.65 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.68% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.27%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had lost 14.21% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 9.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.37% in that time.

XOM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.08, down 111.76% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $49.37 billion, down 24.1% from the prior-year quarter.

XOM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.32 per share and revenue of $181.32 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -114.22% and -31.56%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for XOM. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.49% higher within the past month. XOM currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow XOM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

