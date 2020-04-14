Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed the most recent trading day at $42.42, moving -0.8% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 3.06% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.95%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had gained 23.98% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 8.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.36% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from XOM as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 1, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.15, down 72.73% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $56.36 billion, down 11.42% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.30 per share and revenue of $207.01 billion. These totals would mark changes of -113.33% and -21.86%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for XOM. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 116.37% lower within the past month. XOM is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 232, which puts it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow XOM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.