Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed at $67.17, marking a -0.61% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had lost 3.48% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 1.4%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.23%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from XOM as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 31, 2020. On that day, XOM is projected to report earnings of $0.51 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 66.23%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $68.89 billion, down 4.18% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for XOM. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.31% lower within the past month. XOM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note XOM's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.85. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.08.

We can also see that XOM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.16. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.76 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow XOM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

