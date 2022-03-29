Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed at $82.37 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.53% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.44%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had gained 5.6% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 7.99% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 4.69% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Exxon Mobil as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 29, 2022. On that day, Exxon Mobil is projected to report earnings of $2 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 207.69%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $82.76 billion, up 39.91% from the year-ago period.

XOM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.60 per share and revenue of $326.91 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +41.26% and +14.45%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.31% higher. Exxon Mobil is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Exxon Mobil is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.9. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.7, which means Exxon Mobil is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that XOM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.56. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.73 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

