Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed at $76.93 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.38% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.24%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.5%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had lost 0.99% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.6% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 4.46% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Exxon Mobil as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Exxon Mobil to post earnings of $2 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 207.69%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $82.76 billion, up 39.91% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.60 per share and revenue of $326.91 billion. These totals would mark changes of +41.26% and +14.45%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.93% higher. Exxon Mobil currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Exxon Mobil is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.16. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.3, which means Exxon Mobil is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, XOM's PEG ratio is currently 0.52. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.69 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

